Israeli International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Alex Gilady has died at the age of 79, with President Thomas Bach describing him as a "pioneer of the modern Olympic Movement, particularly in regard to broadcasting".

He had served as an IOC member since 1994.

Gilady's background was in sports broadcasting, having began his career as a journalist in Israel in 1964.

He went on to become a sports commentator for NBC Sports and hold leadership roles with the American Olympic broadcasting rights holders.

This included stints as head of sports in 1975, special operations in 1977 and vice-president from 1981 until 1996, after which he became senior vice-president.

He was also the founder, President and chief executive of Keshet Broadcasting Ltd in Israel from 1993 until 1999, reassuming the Presidency from 2005 until 2017.

Gilady's IOC involvement began as a member of the Radio and Television Commission in 1984, serving on the body until 2015.

He served on IOC Coordination Commissions for the last five Summer Olympics, including as vice-chair for Tokyo 2020, and was a member of the Paris 2024 Coordination Commission from 2017.

Bach was among those who paid tribute to Gilady.

"With the passing of Alex Gilady we are losing a pioneer of the modern Olympic Movement, particularly in regard to broadcasting, but also far beyond that," the IOC President said.

Alex Gilady, right, served as vice-chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"He has always stood up for the Olympic values, often when sometimes the situation was not easy for him.

"We all appreciated his open personality and his frank way of speaking even if we did not always agree, because with Alex we always knew that he was speaking from the heart.

"He was always a genuine person.

"In Alex I have lost a dear friend who advised, inspired and supported me in many respects.

"In fact, it was Alex who convinced me in 1996 to run for a seat on the Executive Board for the first time.

"Since then, he has always been at my side.

"Above all, he was a great man and a wonderful friend."

More follows.