Leading sports organisations represented in Lausanne at return of The Spot

Figures from various sporting organisations including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have attended the third edition of The Spot here in Lausanne.

The gathering was organised by ThinkSport, which is based in the Vaud region of Switzerland and seeks to "participate in the development of sport and physical activity by promoting new partnerships".

The SwissTech Convention Centre, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), University of Lausanne and Canton of Vaud served as co-organisers.

The third edition of The Spot had originally been scheduled for 2020, but COVID-19 related cancellations led to it being held this year in Lausanne, which also houses the IOC's headquarters and those of several International Federations.

The two-day event began yesterday with a networking opportunity at the Olympic Museum, which featured a discussion between IOC head of global digital partnerships and social media Aneesh Madani, UEFA innovation hub manager Charles Frémont and GenZ VCs founder Meagan Loyst.

ThinkSport President Andrea Traverso welcomed the return of the event for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Spot 2022 is back in a new format offering expert presentations, interactive workshop discussions, an exhibition space featuring innovative solutions for the sports world and much more," Traverso said.

"Most importantly though, the sport and innovation community can get together again in person, share and learn from each other.

"We have all missed that in the last two years and are confident that today’s conversations at The Spot will create the basis for new innovative initiatives.

Adaptive Sports workshops at #TheSpot2022 sees engineers, sport brands, sport performance simulation experts, and athlete discuss equipment customisation made available to elite athletes but need to for greater accessibility to all people with disabilities for active living. pic.twitter.com/ueq3WGtxBJ — ThinkSport (@ThinkSportCH) May 18, 2022

"Being at the SwissTech Convention Centre of the EPFL in Lausanne, the Olympic capital, is a unique privilege and shall serve as an impulse to foster new cooperations, ideas, research and many other opportunities."

Frémont joined ThinkSport director Anna Hellman and The Waste Transformers chief executive Lara van Druten at the opening and keynote speeches of the main event, held today at the SwissTech Convention Centre.

This was followed by a series of presentations, pitches and discussions on a variety of topics.

World Athletics' medical manager for the health and social department Ingrid Beutler and International Cycling Union advocacy and development manager Isabella Burczak were among the speakers who discussed the Air Quality and Sport Challenge, which was launched by ThinkSport and aims to find solutions to address the impact of air quality in international sports.

IOC representative Madani then featured in a presentation and discussion on the future of fan engagement.

Other themes covered at The Spot included shaping and retaining the workplace of the future, new technologies and digital revolution, adaptive sports and investment trends.

The fourth edition of The Spot is scheduled for May 8 and 9 next year.