International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina are among the line-up of guests set to speak at this year’s Global Sports Week (GSW) here in Paris.

The annual event will open at Paris City Hall this evening with GSW President and co-founder Lucien Boyer plus Pierre Rabadan, Paris Deputy Mayor in charge of the Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital, due to address attendees who will be treated to a demonstration from 13-time world breaking champion Mounir Biba of France.

About 2,000 people from 98 countries are expected to attend this year’s GSW which will centre on two days of conferences at Accor Arena in Paris tomorrow and Wednesday (May 11).

The third edition of GSW, which was launched in 2020, is taking place under the theme of "Bigger vs Better: Growing Sport in the age of Responsibility".

Discussions are expected to centre on how the search for new revenues or audiences can be reconciled with a sustainable and socially responsible future for sport.

It also hoped that the event will be a springboard for Paris, which is set to host next year’s Rugby World Cup final before staging the Olympics and Paralympics in 2024.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet is set to provide an update on preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital ©Getty Images

The IPC and Paris 2024 are both expected to make announcements over the next two days, while there are plans for Los Angeles 2028 officials to give presentations live from the Californian city on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA28 chief executive Kathy Carter are on the agenda to provide updates on preparations for the Games via a videolink screened live to delegates in Paris.

Tomorrow is set to see Paris 2024 take centre stage with Estanguet due to talk alongside Brigitte Henriques, head of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, for the official opening at Accor Arena.

Among the other highlights for tomorrow include a discussion entitled "Mega Events vs Sustainable Impact" which is set to feature officials from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics and this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well as Georgina Grenon, sustainability director for Paris 2024, and David Grevemberg, the former chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation who is now chief innovation and partnership officer at the Centre for Sport and Human Rights.

There are also plans for debates on the subjects of "Women’s Sports vs the Men's Sport Model" - due to include France’s eight-time Paralympic Alpine skiing champion Marie Bochet - "Athletes vs the Industry" and "High-Performing European Sports Model".

Tennis star Elina Svitolina is poised to speak on the topic of "Mental Health vs the Medals Race" at GSW ©Getty Images

According to GSW, the IPC will make a "special announcement" on May 11 with Parsons due to speak in the discussion, entitled "Right to Play vs Duty to Move".

Petra Sörling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation, is also among the line-up of speakers for that topic.

This is then set to be followed by talks on "New Revenues vs Legacy Fans" and "Mental Health vs the Medals Race", with the latter expected to be headlined by Olympic women’s singles bronze medallist and two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Svitolina.

GSW is due to close with discussions on "Legacy in Action" and "Sports vs Entertainment" following the handover to the online hub in Los Angeles.

The full programme for this year's GSW can be read here.