Stadium renovation to be spearheaded by Finnish sports groups after deal signed with Gambia NOC

Plans are being laid to modernise a stadium used for football and athletics after the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) signed a deal with leading Finnish sports groups to improve facilities and develop sport in the region.

An agreement with the Finnish Chamber for Impact Partnerships (FC4IP) is being launched as part of a project to develop the Farafenni Mini Stadium, some 120 kilometres from the capital Banjul.

The scheme is expected to "advance a comprehensive project plan to develop the Farafenni Mini Stadium to the benefit of the Gambia and in particular the Farafenni community."

It is one of a number of projects undertaken by FC4IP who are also spearheading initiatives in Senegal.

"Sports infrastructure development is one of the key development priorities of the Gambian Government and this new partnership programme presents a great input to the achievement of these national goals," the GNOC said.

Gambia qualified for the final stages of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time this year ©Getty Images

Officials say that the stadium is expected to become a regional hub for development which will incorporate facilities for sport, youth and community activities.

The stadium will be modernised in cooperation with GR Group, a Finnish company specialising in green and sustainable construction and will also draw on the expertise of the Varala Sports Institute based in Tampere, a leading agency in sports education and coaching and the Kuortane Finnish Olympic Training Centre.

"This project, when successfully completed, will foster social integration alongside sports development in the Gambia, as well as the sub-region," officials said.

The present condition of the stadium at Farafenni has come in for criticism in the Gambian media, with accusations that the local authorities have allowed it to fall into disrepair.