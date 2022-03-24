Two African sides to qualify in beach volleyball for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

One men's and one women's African team is to qualify for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in beach volleyball, with the latest qualifier set to take place in Ghana's capital Accra over the next five days.

Due to logistical challenges in travel, the African qualifying tournament was postponed from January and is now scheduled to take place from March 25 to 29.

This tournament has more at stake than just choosing the teams who will progress from the qualifier, but could also change the world rankings before the new spots are confirmed on March 31.

Both the top five men's and women's teams who can compete at the Commonwealth Games will be able to qualify through the rankings.

As of now, the men's teams joining hosts England in the tournament are Canada, New Zealand, Australia, The Gambia and Rwanda.

Australia are one of the nations who are set to qualify via the world rankings ©Getty Images

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Cyprus and Kenya hold the women's ranking spots for now.

Mozambique and Ghana are the closest challengers in the men's competition to toppling The Gambia and Rwanda in the rankings, which could cause a shift in the qualifying nations.

In the women's tournament, Kenya's greatest foes are likely to come from Rwanda and Nigeria, while The Gambia and Mozambique will also be vying for the top spot.

A situation could arise where Rwanda could overtake Kenya in the rankings, with Nigeria winning the tournament, meaning Kenya could be denied a spot at the Commonwealth Games.

Other nations expected to compete at the Games are South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Mauritius, Seychelles and Botswana.