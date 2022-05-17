St Vincent and the Grenadines' Chef de Mission for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has recalled the volcanic eruption which rocked the country last year.

On April 9 in 2021, La Soufrière violently erupted after lying dormant since 1979.

The volcano had only previously erupted 23 times in the past 4,000 years.

"I never thought I would live to see it, but it happened," said Claude Bascombe Jr to insidethegames.

"The experience of an eruption is like a two way street.

"In one aspect it's magnificent.

"From the southern part of the island you looked up and you saw the ash cloud going up.

"You could actually hear the roars of the volcano, but when the ash starts coming down...

"Islands like these, we are not accustomed to seeing snow.

"But you are almost thinking that you are having snowfall."

St Vincent and the Grenadines are due to compete in five sports at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Sport was forced to stop and thousands fled from their homes amid the ash cloud.

Authorities were forced to deal with the eruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You are trying to avoid one hazard by social distancing, and trying your best to keep safe," Bascombe added.

"And then the volcano erupts and you can't really social distance."

St Vincent and the Grenadines is due to take a delegation of around 35 to Birmingham 2022, in athletics, aquatics, cycling, squash and table tennis.

The country have competed at a total of 12 Commonwealth Games since making its debut at Cardiff 1958.

They have won a total of three medals, including two gold.

The first was at Christchurch 1974 when boxer Frankie Lucas won the middleweight title having decided to represent the country of his birth after being overlooked by England, where he had settled.

Natasha Mayers, far right, crossed the line third in the 100m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi but was promoted to the gold medal after the two runners in front of her were disqualified ©Getty Images

The second came 36 years later at New Delhi 2010 when Natasha Mayers won the women's 100 metres in a race remembered chiefly for how chaotic it was.

A dual false start by England's Laura Turner and Australia's Sally Pearson saw just Turner eliminated and Mayers finished third for the bronze medal behind Pearson and Nigeria's ludamola Osayomi.

Pearson was then disqualified on appeal, meaning Mayers was elevated to the silver medal behind Osayomi.

The placings changed yet again as Osayomi was disqualified after failing a drugs test, leaving Mayers as the event winner.

For the full Chef de Mission interview, click here.