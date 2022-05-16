Mozambique's Alcinda Panguane has guaranteed her nation a first medal at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Championships, finishing today as one of the 48 quarter-final winners here at the Başakşehir Youth and Sports Facility in Istanbul.

Losing semi-finalists will receive bronze medals, while the winners will advance to the gold-medal match.

Panguane was not the only boxer in her bout looking to make history as she faced the Fair Chance Team's (FCT) Cindy Djankeu in the under-70 kilograms tournament.

Djankeu - a Cameroonian refugee training and living in England - is new to international competition and was seeking to become the first FCT world medallist since the initiative was added for the men's World Championships last year.

At the end of round two, both athletes had two judges supporting them at 20-18, while the other called a tie.

Panguane took the last round 4-1, enough to win 3-2 in a split decision, celebrating by jumping to the floor in jubilation while Djankeu was left in despair.

However, Mozambique was not the only nation to secure a first medal at the Women's World Championships.

Imane Khelif became Algeria's first women's guaranteed medallist ©IBA

Imane Khelif was the first to do this for Algeria, sending her corner into wild celebrations following a unanimous victory over Olga Papadatou from Greece in the under-63kg.

Lithuania's Gabriele Stonkute guaranteed at least a bronze in the under-81kg, beating Kazakhstan's Gulsaya Yerzhan by unanimous decision in the last match of the afternoon session.

In the early stages of the evening session, two history-makers won within a matter of minutes.

Aziza Yokubova of Uzbekistan defeated Giordana Sorrentino of Italy by a 4-1 split decision in the under-50kg to guarantee Uzbek representation on the women's podium for the first time.

Then, Spanish fans were ecstatic when Laura Fuertes' arm was raised in the same category after beating Argentina's Milagros Flores unanimously.

Kosovo missed the men's World Championships due to being denied entry into Serbia, but Donjeta Sadiku is able to compete here in Istanbul and guaranteed a podium by beating Wu Shih-yi of Chinese Taipei in the under-60kg tournament.

Ayşe Çağırır was one of seven Turkish winners today in Istanbul ©IBA

Turkey are guaranteed a bundle of medals after seven boxers qualified for the semi-finals.

Busenaz Sürmeneli, the defending champion at under-66kg, ended her contest with a referee's stoppage in the third round, eliminating Navbakhor Khamidova from Uzbekistan.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, the Olympic and world silver medallist at flyweight, started the evening session by defeating Aira Villegas of the Philippines unanimously in the under-50kg.

Three bouts later, and her team-mate Hatice Akbaş won by unanimous decision against Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria, who faced a referee's count in round two at under-54kg.

Ayşe Çağırır was the first victor today in the under-48kg, claiming the unanimous victory over England's Demie-Jade Resztan; while later Sema Çalışkan won by the same verdict against Poland's Daria Parada in the under-70kg.

Elif Güneri, the 2019 world silver medallist, qualified for the under-81kg semi-finals by beating Elizabeth Andiego of Kenya unanimously.

Finally, Şennur Demir booked her spot in the over-81kg semi-finals by referee's stoppage, proving to be too much for Colombia's Diana Romero.

Only Büşra Işıldar suffered defeat today from the host nation, losing in a 4-1 split decision to 2014 world champion Atheyna Bylon from Panama.