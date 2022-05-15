Joseph Schooling has said he plans to skip the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in a blow for Singapore's medal hopes.

The swimmer told Yahoo that the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, postponed Asian Games in Hangzhou and Paris 2024 Olympics are his priorities.

Schooling is therefore intending to skip this year's World Aquatics Championships in Budapest and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It will be the second Commonwealth Games in a row missed by Schooling.

The 26-year-old would have been a major medal hope for Singapore, having become the nation's maiden Commonwealth Games medallist in the pool at Glasgow 2014 when he claimed men's 100 metres butterfly silver.

Schooling suggested that he is at an age where he needs to think long-term and be careful with his training regime and scheduling - something further complicated by the fact he enlisted with the military in January, beginning a period of national service which was twice deferred following the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

National service in Singapore typically lasts for two years.

Joseph Schooling, left, won Singapore's first-ever Commonwealth Games swimming medal at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Of his thought process, Schooling told Yahoo: "Right now, the question is, 'Okay, do I still want to do Paris?

"'Or do I stop and reassess where I want to go after the Asian Games?'

"Also, how do I balance what I need to do NS-wise [national service] and getting the training I need?

"Because if this schedule persists, I don't think I can make it to 2024 in Paris."

Schooling won Olympic gold in the 100m butterfly at Rio 2016.

Also a three-time Asian Games gold medallist, Schooling has won 27 golds at the SEA Games.

What he thought was a 28th today in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay was taken away as the Singapore team were disqualified.