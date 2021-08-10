The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has said it is deeply saddened following the death of cyclist Olivia Podmore at the age of 24.

Podmore's death was confirmed by her family following a concerning post on social media.

"We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the New Zealand community who are grieving this loss," wrote the NZOC in a statement.

"We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo.

"Olivia represented New Zealand with honour and pride at both the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"She was a valued team member and her loss will be felt across the New Zealand sporting community."

Waikato Police confirmed they had attended a sudden death at a Cambridge property early yesterday evening ©Getty Images

Mitchell Podmore, her brother, posted on Facebook on Monday night.

"Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore," he said.

"You will be in our hearts forever."

Podmore won silver in the team sprint and bronze in the time trial at the Junior World Championships in Astana in 2015 and went on to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

There, she competed in sprint, team sprint and keirin - although she was involved in a heavy crash in the latter event.

Despite sustaining injuries during the crash at Rio 2016, she got back up and competed in the following race.

She won the national keirin title in 2017.

Podmore also competed at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in sprint, team sprint and keirin events.