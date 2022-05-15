Thomas Christensen was elected to the National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark (DIF) Board at the organisation's annual gathering, while the Danish Automobile Sports Union (DASU) won the top National Federation prize.

Christensen, a Danish Football Union (DBU) vice-chairman, was elected to the DIF Board unopposed.

The 58-year-old replaces fellow football official Bent Clausen, who had served the maximum 12 years as a non-executive director.

Christensen says he is "passionate about strengthening the role and position of Danish sport in society" and wants to increase participation in sport at all levels.

Clausen was awarded the DIF badge of honor to recognise being a volunteer in sports administration for almost 50 years, holding roles ranging from a coach to chairing the Board of the Jylland chapter of the DBU.

The DIF's annual gathering at Idrættens Hus in Brøndby also saw the DASU honoured for its innovative environmental policies and approach to esports.

Its targeted work on climate issues, aimed at reducing motorsport's environmental impact, development of esports disciplines and school programme "Horsepower on the school timetabale" - which has now been exported to Greenland and uses motorsport's various related fields to promote vocational education - were all identified as achievements.

The BDU and Danish Golf Union were also shortlisted, but it was the DASU which won the award and DKK100,000 (£11,500/$14,000/€13,500).

The meeting also heard of plans to turn the DIF headquarters at Idrættens Hus into the Nordic region's foremost hub of sports technology, as well as President Hans Natorp's vision for engaging with young people.