American digital bank Chase have been unveiled as the official banking partner of Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham 2022

Digital bank Chase have signed up as the official banking partner of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it has been announced.

As part of the deal, Chase will be the official partner for Team England, Team Scotland, and Team Wales, and will be the presenting partner of cycling and women’s cricket T20 - the first time the sport has been featured at the Commonwealth Games.

The United States bank, which claims the title of the fourth largest bank in the world and the largest in America, claimed the rights are a key platform to extend its investment into community-based programmes in the Birmingham and West Midlands area.

Having transformed 24 primary school libraries in Birmingham as part of its Chase Rewarding Futures initiative, launched in December 2021, the digital bank’s partnership with the Games will be an important platform to extend its investment into community-based programmes in the Birmingham and West Midlands area, it is claimed.

The Birmingham 2022 sponsorship aims to complement the Chase Rewarding Futures scheme launched last year ©Chase

“The Games represent a huge opportunity to engage, unite, and inspire the UK, providing an opportunity for everyone to celebrate sporting achievements, as well as delivering a lasting legacy for local communities,” Deborah Keay, the chief marketing officer of Chase in the United Kingdom, said.

“It is a privilege to be playing a role in bringing the spirit of the Games to communities in Birmingham and the West Midlands, and further building on our Chase Rewarding Futures initiative.”

Birmingham 2022 chief executive welcomed the US bank to its portfolio of partners.

“They are clearly committed to investing in the local community and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact on people’s lives and leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to the team.”