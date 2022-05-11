The Birmingham 2022 logo forms the centre piece of the floral display for Chelsea Flower Show ©Birmingham City Council

Birmingham City Council have revealed a Commonwealth Games-themed entry for the Royal Chelsea Flower Show later this month.

Flowers grown at the Council’s own nurseries feature in a display 10 metres by 15 metres, with the Birmingham 2022 logo as its centrepiece.

"It's fitting that the 2022 display showcases the Commonwealth Games," Birmingham City Council Leader Ian Ward said.

"This amazing floral display perfectly combines some of our landmarks as the 'Proud Host City' and the various sports that will be contested at venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands this summer."

The Alexander Stadium is represented by a jumping figure made from steel and wood and Birmingham Town Hall is also included to mark the finishing point of the marathon.

The addition of women’s T20 cricket at Edgbaston is represented by a cricket bat, while a pair of boxing gloves and punch ball feature to reflect boxing at Solihull.

After Chelsea, the Birmingham 2022 themed design will be displayed at Birmingham Cathedral during July and August ©Birmingham City Council

Sporting figures include a gymnast and hockey players depicted in front of the Birmingham University clock tower "Old Joe," which has been fashioned in rusty steel to reflect the redbrick of the original.

The University hosts both hockey and squash and is also a sponsor of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

The clock tower in the Jewellery Quarter, where the Baton was made, forms another important part of the display.

Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry, rendered in coloured willow, can be found on top of a representation of the Rotunda, a famous city landmark.

Birmingham’s waterways are depicted at the centre of the display as some 56 kilometres of canals run through the city.

A diving board has been incorporated into the design, representing the new swimming pool at Sandwell.

Last week the canal was the setting for the launch of the medals for the 283 events at Birmingham 2022, but the City Council are hoping to win their tenth consecutive gold at Chelsea with this entry.

Boxing is represented by gloves and punchball in Birmingham City council's entry for the Chelsea Flower Show ©Birmingham City Council

The Chelsea Flower Show is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society and is due to take place from May 24 until 29 in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

After the show, Birmingham’s display is set to be reproduced in the gardens of Birmingham Cathedral between July and September.

The Commonwealth Games themselves open are scheduled to open on July 28 and conclude on August 8. 