The Netherlands retained their men’s title at the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup by beating Spain in the final in Vilamoura.

The final was a repeat of 2021 when the Dutch emerged as 2-0 winners.

A repeat was on the cards when Ruben Spaargaren earned a 6-3, 6-2 win over Daniel Caverzaschi in the opening singles match.

The Netherlands were able to celebrate victory when Tom Egberink overcame Martin de la Puente 6-1, 6-3.

The result saw The Netherlands secure their eighth men’s title at the tournament.

"I think I played my best tennis this week," said Egberink.

"It was a really good effort from Ruben.

"He played really well against Dani, so I was more relaxed at 1-0 up.

"We're really excited to have back-to back titles."

Australia 🇦🇺 are the 2022 @BNPParibas World Team Cup Junior Champions after beating Great Britain 2-1! #WheelchairTennis | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/r2QgrWP2j0 — ITF (@ITFTennis) May 8, 2022

Australia were crowned junior champions after securing a 2-1 victory over Britain.

Riley Dumsday earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Joshua Johns to give Australia the lead, before Britain’s Dahnon Ward levelled the contest by winning 6-1, 6-3 against Saalim Naser.

Dumsday and Naser teamed to win the deciding doubles rubber, triumphing 6-1, 6-4 to secure the junior title.