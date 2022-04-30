An San will be targeting Asian Games gold after winning three Olympic titles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Five Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists have been named in South Korea's archery team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou as they target more major honours.

The squad selection for the new season was made following a series of tense trials in South Korean city Gwangju.

An San will be hoping to add Asian Games success to her Olympic titles having clinched golds in mixed team, women's team and women's individual at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kang Chae-young was part of the gold medal-winning women's team in Tokyo and has been selected to represent South Korea at Hangzhou 2022.

San and Chae-young are joined in the women's recurve line-up by Olympic and world champion Choi Mi-sun and 21-year-old Lee Gah-yun, who is graduating to the senior line-up after previously representing Korea at youth internationals.

Olympic men's team champions Oh Jin-hyek, Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok will all return for the upcoming season and be joined by 2014 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Lee Woo Seok.

"As usual, these trials were a competition where I was able to feel the strength of Korean archery," said 40-year-old Oh, who won individual gold at London 2012.

Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin and Oh Jin-hyek steered South Korea to men's team success at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images
Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin and Oh Jin-hyek steered South Korea to men's team success at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Kim Jong-ho, Yang Jae-won, Choi Yong-hee, Kang Dong-hyun, Kim Yun-hee, Song Yun-soo, So Chae-won and Oh Yooh-yun comprise the compound line-up.

"Four years have passed and now I am challenging the Asian Games again," said Jong-ho.

"I will work hard to prepare to show that not only Korea's recurve archers can be the best in the world, but that our compound archers be the best, too."

South Korea is the dominant nation in archery at the Asian Games, winning 42 golds, 25 silvers and 16 bronzes.

At Jakarta- Palembang 2018, South Korea won four of the eight available gold medals with Kim Woo-jin claiming the men's recurve individual title.

This year's Asian Games, scheduled to be held September 10 and 25, will offer 10 medals for the first time, with full recurve and compound event programmes.