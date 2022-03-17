Baseball bosses in South Korea have said they will name their provisional roster for September’s Asian Games in early April with the final squad set to be confirmed a month later.

The Korean Baseball Organisation (KBO) which looks after the professional sport has indicated it will work closely with the Korea Baseball Softball Association (KBSA), the amateur governing body, to put together the long list which is expected to include around 150 names.

This is in response to an edict from the Korean Olympic Committee which has told all sports to name their provisional squads by April 7.

The date is five days before the start of the 2022 regular season with only a month before the final team is announced.

National team manager Ryu Joong-il is set to name a final squad of 24 to take to the Games, which are due to open in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on September 10.

Ryu had been in charge when South Korea won gold at the 2014 Games in Incheon.

Only professional players under the age of 24 are expected to be included in the team and each of the ten clubs is set to provide up to three players.

A list of 15 amateur players has already been submitted for consideration for selection.

Current coach Ryu Joong-il guided the South Korean team to gold in 2014 © Getty Images

In a break from practice at recent Olympic and Asian Games, the KBO have confirmed that there will be no interruption to the regular domestic baseball season in South Korea during the Games period.

The Asian Games competition will feature the top six ranked nations and two qualifiers from the preliminary round.

Those eight teams will be divided into two groups of four.

The top two from each group will then advance to the "Super Round."

The two with the best records after this meet for the gold medal, while the two remaining sides play off for bronze.

Since baseball was introduced to the Asian Games as full medal sport in 1994, the South Koreans have won on five occasions.

They took gold for the third time in a row in 2018, but Sun Dong-yol resigned as manager after criticism that his selections had been made in order to gain exemptions from military service for some players. Previous coach Kim Kyung-moon resigned after the team were beaten in the bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo Olympics.