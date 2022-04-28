The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced that Mark Emmert will end his long reign as head of the organisation.

Emmert has led the governing body for North American college sport since 2010 but NCAA has confirmed that he will step down following a "mutual agreement" between the President and its Board of Governors.

The 69-year-old is expected to remain in position until June next year unless a new President is announced prior to that date.

John J DeGioia, chair of the NCAA Board of Directors, claimed the move allowed the organisation to elect Emmert’s successor "without disruption".

The announcement of Emmert’s departure comes just 12 months after his contract was extended until 2025.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasised the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," said Emmert.

"I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

The NCAA said it was in the process of "transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs" after announcing a new constitution in January.

The decision to end Mark Emmert's reign as NCAA President was made by "mutual agreement" ©Getty Images

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the President," said DeGioia.

"It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next President without disruption."

Constitution changes follow a United States Supreme Court ruling in June last year, which backed athletes' compensation rights, and several states passing legislation which allowed college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.

Student-athletes were previously unable to profit from their own likeness, with the NCAA stressing the need for them to be amateurs, but the state legislation led to the NCAA relaxing its rules.

The revised constitution still prohibits pay-for-play, the NCAA insists, but embraces providing additional educational and other benefits, including those for name, image and likeness

The NCAA Board of Directors approved the revised constitution in December, with the Convention rubber-stamping the changes in January and is set to come into effect from August 1.