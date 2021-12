The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) moved closer towards a game-changing new constitution after its Board unanimously accepted a number of recommendations.

A vote on whether to adopt the constitution will take place among the NCAA membership at the organisation's convention on January 20, after the approval of the final suggestions from the Constitution Committee.

If the constitution is approved, power will be delegated to the three divisions of the NCAA, allowing them to restructure without oversight from the NCAA itself.

The new document follows legal setbacks for the NCAA regarding compensation for athletes.

College athletes have traditionally not been allowed to make money in the United States, despite sports such as basketball and American football bringing in billions of dollars.

But the Supreme Court backed payments to athletes in July, and a number of states have approved legislation allowing students to sell image, name and likeness rights.

The NCAA introduced interim rules allowing athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness in July.

The proposed constitution suggests that athletes "may receive educational and other benefits in accordance with guidelines established by their NCAA division".

However, it still opposes a "pay for play" model which would turn the athletes into employees.

Rules on athlete compensation are set to change under the new constitution ©Getty Images

The constitution would also shrink the NCAA Board of Governors from 21 representatives to nine, while granting a seat to a former college athlete for the first time.

Recommendations from the Constitution Committee approved by the Board include clarification that student-athlete Board of Governors members must represent both men's and women's sports.

Each school must make its name, image and likeness policies publicly available, while language will be clarified to ensure any imposed penalties do not punish programmes or athletes not involved or implicated in infractions.

If approved, the new constitution would come into effect on August 1.

The NCAA has previously said that it wants a new federal law on athlete payments, which would supersede state laws.

This would prevent a "patchwork" of different rules being in place across the US - a scenario that could see athletes selecting which college they go to based on where they can make the most money.