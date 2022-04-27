World Taekwondo Oceania (WTO) has carried out an online poomsae education programme for athletes in Fiji.

The introductory course for the Fiji Taekwondo Association was led by educator Linda Pace.

Pace is an international referee who this month officiated at the World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships in Goyang in South Korea.

WTO congratulated all those who took part in the programme.

The course was led by Linda Pace ©WTO

"Well done to all Fijian athletes and coaches who participated," a statement said.

"Thank you to the President of the Fiji Taekwondo Association, Mr Nimesh Narayan, and Ms Fareena Khan, the secretary general, for organising this event."