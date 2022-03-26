Russian students took part in a series of educational events this week as part of preparations for the Yekaterinburg 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

The events took place in the city of Irbit which is located in Sverdlovsk region.

During the events, students learnt about the volunteer program that will form an essential part of the upcoming 2023 Yekaterinburg World University Games.

They were also explained on how to sign up to become a volunteer for the event.

Russian artistic gymnast Nikolai Kalinovsky attended the event to talk to the students about the FISU Games.

Chengdu in China is set to host the 2021 World University Games ©Getty Images

The events were organised by the directorate of the Games, students of the Irbit Humanitarian College and the Irbit Polytechnic School.

The 2023 World University Games in Yekaterinburg is scheduled to be held from August 8 to 19 and will cover 18 sports.

However, Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has cast doubts on whether the nation will be stripped of hosting rights.