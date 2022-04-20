Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Maisie Summers-Newton has said she is relishing the prospect of a raucous Sandwell Aquatics Centre at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after experiencing the "surreal" silence of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The British swimmer enjoyed a Paralympic Games to remember as she struck gold in both the women’s 200 metres medley SM6 and 100m breaststroke SB6.

But none of her family and friends were inside the 15,000-seat Tokyo Aquatics Centre to witness her heroics as competition was staged behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 5,000 fans are expected to pack out the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre when it holds the swimming and diving events at Birmingham 2022 later this year.

It is set to be a step into the unknown for Summers-Newton as she prepares to race in front of the biggest crowd of her career.

But the 19-year-old world and European champion is confident she will not be overawed by the noise and believes it will provide a further spur to achieve gold.

"Having had the Paralympic Games behind closed doors, I think this will be incredible," Summers-Newton told insidethegames.

Maisie Summers-Newton, right, joined fellow Para swimmers Will Perry and Ellie Simmonds at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to mark 100 days to go until the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"I have never really competed at an event with that amount of spectators so it will be a new thing for me, even though I have competed at a Paralympic Games.

"Having that buzz of the home crowd and energy spurring you on is something that I am really looking forward to.

"It was surreal in Tokyo because there were so many empty seats in the stands and it was a quiet pool.

"It was kind of silent and you were swimming your own race without everyone else being there.

"This will definitely make up for it, especially with it being a home Games."

The Commonwealth Games is set to be the first major multi-sport event to be staged in Britain since London hosted the Olympics and Paralympics in 2012.

British Para swimming great Ellie Simmonds used the home crowd to her advantage at London 2012, winning two golds, and Summers-Newton hopes to do the same in Birmingham.

Summers-Newton is targeting gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB6 - the only event she will be competing in at Birmingham 2022.

Spectators were not allowed to enter the Tokyo Aquatics Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions, at a Games where Summers-Newton achieved two Paralympic gold medals ©Getty Images

"I have been fortunate enough to learn quite a few things from Ellie," said Summers-Newton about the five-time Paralympic champion who retired last year.

"She has given me a few tips, but you learn your own way of how to manage [big crowds].

"It is difficult at times as you think 'Wow there is so many people here' but once you are out there you are just focused on your swimming, block it out and just go straight down that lane as fast as you can.

"The 100m breaststroke is one of my favourite events so I am so glad that I have got the opportunity to swim it.

"It’s the only classification I can swim in and that’s good because I can focus entirely on that race rather than having a few to think about."

Summers-Newton tested the new Olympic-size swimming pool at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre yesterday as Birmingham 2022 celebrated the 100-days-to-go milestone.

"I am really looking forward to it, mainly because it will be my first Commonwealth Games and the fact it is a home Games as well will make it even more special," said Summers-Newton.

"Hopefully [Birmingham 2022] will inspire the next generation of Para swimmers, like I was inspired by Ellie in London.

"I am hoping to inspire as many people as I can - both Para and able-bodied - and you never know in a few years’ time they could be swimming in the Commonwealth Games."