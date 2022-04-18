Further commercial changes at FIFA with Gai appointed chief business officer

Romy Gai has been appointed as FIFA's chief business officer, with Kay Madati set to step down as its chief commercial officer.

Madati was appointed to his role in July last year, and was the third official to head up the commercial division at world football's governing body in less than two years.

His departure is for "personal reasons", although he will remain with FIFA until the end of June this year to help manage the transition.

Gai is set to hold the title of chief business officer at FIFA, joining from AWE International Group where he has been chairman since 2015.

He has experience in football as chief revenue officer and marketing director, as well as chief executive assistant across 14 years at Italian giants Juventus.

Gai has also served as chief executive of the United Arab Emirates Football League.

He is looking forward to begin his commercial work with FIFA.

"FIFA has many opportunities to grow football in our fast-changing world, and I look forward to ensuring that our commercial team plays a substantial part in ensuring that world football’s governing body will be at the centre of all these important business developments in order to benefit our sport globally," Gai said.

Madati has been credited with the launch of this month's launch of the FIFA+ streaming service in five languages, which is set to show more than 29,000 men's matches and 11,000 women's matches from around the world in 2022.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said the appointment of Romy Gai "will further strengthen FIFA’s commitment to our commercial and marketing partners" ©Getty Images

He looked back on his time in charge with fondness.

"It has been an honour and privilege to lead this dynamic commercial team, and work hand in hand with our partners and the FIFA management team to grow this beautiful game," Madati said.

"This personal decision to focus on my family has not come lightly, and I remain committed to collaborating closely with Romy to set him, our partners, and the entire FIFA team up for success as we collectively head towards a very special FIFA World Cup in Qatar."

FIFA's secretary general Fatma Samoura paid tribute to Madati for his work in the role.

"I would also like to thank Kay for his commitment during his time with us," Samoura said.

"One of Kay’s mandates on arrival was to cultivate and develop the countless opportunities today's virtual multimedia landscape offers football to fulfil our FIFA Vision 2020-2023 goal of making the game truly global.

"The launch of FIFA+ is testament to his work and to that of the team that Romy inherits as part of FIFA’s commercial division."

Samoura added that Gai's experience made him well-suited to the chief business officer role.

"As chief business officer, Romy’s appointment will further strengthen FIFA’s commitment to our commercial and marketing partners," she commented.

"He has had a lifetime involvement in football, and we are delighted to have his expertise to help shape our future business ventures across the world."