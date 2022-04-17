Brazil's Filipe Toledo and Australia's Tyler Wright triumphed in the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour event at Bells Beach.

Toldeo built on his second-place finish in Peniche to move top of the season's standings with 24,440 points.

The three surfers who went into this event above him were all knocked out in the round of 16, with former leader Kanoa Igarashi of Japan - a Tokyo 2020 silver medallist - now second on 18,620.

Toldeo eased past Australia's Ethan Ewing by a score of 10.73 to 4.10 in the semi-finals, before defeating another home favourite in Callum Robson in the final.

The Brazilian scored an impressive 8.17 on the second wave and 6.57 on the third to finish with 14.74.

His opponent had edged past fellow Australian Jack Robinson in the semi-finals, but fell short with his total of 12.94 in the final.

In the women's event, Wright excelled in the final to claim an impressive victory over the reigning Olympic champion Carissa Moore, who represents Hawaii in the WSL.

Superb scores of 8.93 and 8.00 on the first and seventh waves helped the Australian to win at Bells Beach for the first time with a total of 16.93.

With the mid-season cut approaching fast, here are the surfers who have secured their position above the cut line prior to the Margaret River Pro.

Tune in to the Margaret River Pro, Apr 24 - May 4 on https://t.co/ie0ZfMWjFw. pic.twitter.com/ycJUAqQl3I — World Surf League (@wsl) April 17, 2022

She climbs to joint second on the season's standings on 23,440.

Moore scored 10.57 in defeat in the final, but still climbs to the top of the leaderboard with 24,295 after her performance at Bells Beach.

She had beaten former leader Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica by 14.50 to 13.77 in the semi-finals, with her opponent now joining Wright on 23,440 points for the season.

Wright overcame the United States' Courtney Conlogue by 14.23 to 13.90 in the other semi-final.

Conlogue is a three-time winner at Bells Beach and had tasted victory in three of the last four editions of this event.

The next scheduled event on the WSL Championship Tour is at Margaret River in Australia from April 24 to May 4, the final competition before the controversial new mid-season cut which is set to end the season for all but the top 24 men and 12 women.