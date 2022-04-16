Three Australians reach men's semi-finals at WSL Bells Beach event but Olympic medallists beaten

Three Australian surfers progressed to the men's semi-finals at their home World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour event at Bells Beach, although there is no place in the last four for Olympic champion Italo Ferreira or bronze medallist Owen Wright.

Brazilian Ferreira fell short in his quarter-final against home favourite Jack Robinson, who scored 7.00 on his second and fourth waves to finish with 14.00.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist notched 7.10 on his fourth wave, but could only add to it with a 6.70 on the seventh for a total of 13.80.

Robinson is set to face compatriot Callum Robson in the semi-finals, after he also beat a Brazilian athlete in Miguel Pupo by 13.54 to 13.00.

In the other half of the draw, Australia's Ethan Ewing delivered a superb performance to overcome compatriot Wright.

The final exchange of Quarterfinal 4 flips the heat and sends @jackrobinson215 through to the Semifinals of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

Tune in for a potential Finals Day tomorrow at 6:45 am AEST.@ripcurl @melbourne pic.twitter.com/a9VA2FyhB7 — World Surf League (@wsl) April 16, 2022

Scores of 7.50 and 8.83 enabled Ewing to notch 16.33, while Wright could only muster 11.17.

The other quarter-final featured a standout clash between Brazil's Filipe Toledo, the highest-ranked athlete remaining in the fourth leg of the WSL Championship Tour season, and Hawaii's two-time WSL champion John John Florence.

Toldeo produced the highest score of the day with 16.40.

Florence also offered a strong showing, but fell short with his 14.76.