New Zealand women's rugby union head coach Glenn Moore has resigned from his position in the wake of review which criticised the culture and environment of the Black Ferns, but has rejected the allegations which sparked the inquiry.

On Monday (April 11), New Zealand Rugby (NZR) published a damning review into the team after multiple athletes reported facing culturally insensitive comments, body-shaming and favouritism.

Moore remained in the post to prepare the side to a home World Cup in October, but following public backlash over his retention Moore finally issued a statement saying he would step down.

Moore's seven-year tenure included winning the 15-a-side World Cup in 2017.

The review which ultimately led to Moore's resignation was ignited by New Zealand hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, who revealed that she had suffered a mental breakdown after allegedly receiving critical comments from Moore.

Comments allegedly included that she had been selected but "didn't deserve to be in the team", that the head coach was "embarrassed" for her and that she was "picked only to play the guitar".

The review found Ngata-Aerengamate's concerns were not isolated and other players - particularly Māori and Pasifika players - reported that they had experienced or been told of instances of favouritism, ghosting and cultural insensitivities by a number of members of management.

Players worried raising these issues could adversely affect selection chances, while others suggested they did not know how to raise a complaint or had mentioned it to members of management and nothing was done.

Moore has strenuously denied Ngata-Aerengamate's claims, but conceded it was "in the best interests of the team that I step down".

"It has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision to resign as head coach of the Black Ferns, effective immediately," Moore said in a statement.

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate made allegations against Glenn Moore which sparked a review into the Black Ferns culture and eventually led to his resignation ©Getty Images

"The decision to resign from a position I am passionate about six months before the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup has been really tough for both me and my family.

"The Black Ferns is a team of talented, motivated players, coaches, and management and I unreservedly share their goal to win this pinnacle event.

"However, I remain concerned that the prolonged cultural & environmental review continues to be distracting at a time when all focus needs to be on maximising performance.

"As such, I feel it is in the best interests of the team that I step down.

"As head coach, my priority has always been to ensure that the Black Ferns team excels both on and off the field.

"However, with a large squad of committed rugby players who have all worked hard to secure a black jersey, my role involved making some tough decisions on the selection of the team.

"These decisions are always made in consultation with the wider coaching team and are never taken lightly.

"A key learning from the review is that NZR must put in place the appropriate training and support systems for management and players on how to provide and receive feedback."

Moore went on to tell the NZ Herald that "I did not agree with the allegations she [Ngata-Aerengamate] made, and they were misleading," claiming the Instagram post which led to the culture review "provided no context and unfairly and inaccurately represented me as a coach and a person".

New Zealand is due to host the Rugby World Cup this year, which begins and ends at Eden Park on October 8 and November 12 ©Getty Images

Moore's resignation leaves NZR scrambling to find a new head coach just six months away from the World Cup.

Allan Bunting, who coached New Zealand's rugby sevens side to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is rumoured to be among the frontrunners.

"We understand and respect Glenn's decision to step down and it is a mark of his character that he has chosen to put the team first at this difficult time," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"Glenn has been a respected and successful coach for a number of senior teams in New Zealand Rugby over 20 years.

"He joined NZR as Black Ferns coach in 2015 and was instrumental in leading the team to win the Rugby World Cup in 2017.

"He has been heavily involved in the transition of women's rugby in New Zealand from a club and community level game to semi-professional and leaves with our best wishes and thanks.

"We are committed to optimising our systems and processes for our women's game overall and to ensure the best possible outcome at the World Cup.

"These are key priorities for New Zealand Rugby."

The Rugby World Cup was initially scheduled for 2021, but delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand are the dominant force in women's rugby union and have won four of the last five World Cups.