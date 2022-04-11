New Zealand women’s rugby players have reported facing culturally insensitive comments, body shaming and alleged favouritism and ghosting in a cultural review commissioned by New Zealand Rugby.

The culture of the Black Ferns was reviewed following an Instagram post by hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate in December 2021.

Te Kura’s post included a reference to a "mental breakdown" which she said she experienced on the Northern Tour, and she referred to a number of comments that had allegedly been "made by [the] head coach" Glenn Moore during her eight years within the Black Ferns' environment.

Comments allegedly included that she had been selected but "didn’t deserve to be in the team", that the head coach was "embarrassed" for her and that she was "picked only to play the guitar".

The review was conducted by a panel comprising of Phillipa Muir, Tammi Wilson Uluinayau, Eleanor Butterworth, Gilbert Enoka and cultural advisors Luke Crawford and Saveatama Eroni Clarke.

The report said Te Kura’s concerns were not isolated with other players - particularly Māori and Pasifika players - claiming they had experienced or been told of instances of favouritism, ghosting, and cultural insensitivities by a number of members of management.

Players reportedly expressed concerns that raising the issues could adversely affect selection chances, with others suggesting they did not know how to raise a complaint or had mentioned it to other members of management and nothing was done.

The review also said the number of Māori and Pasifika players in the team "demands a greater understanding from management on how to communicate with these players in a culturally sensitive and safe manner".

Māori players are approximately 50 per cent of the team, with Pasifika players comprising 25 per cent.

The review added that nutrition practices have been improving, with a move away from a focus on weight and skinfold measurements, which some players had suggested had said led to some experiencing body shaming.

A lack of clarity over the policies and practices concerning retirement from the Black Ferns and returning to play following maternity leave or injury was also raised as an issue.





The report said its findings were similar to a 2017 Respect and Responsibility Review, which was viewed as having lost focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NZR Board and Executive have been urged to "continue to focus and monitor the outcomes of reviews going forward, so they do not become 'public relations' exercises rather than vehicles for sustainable change".

New Zealand Rugby said it has accepted key themes and 26 recommendations made by the review panel.

"No-one should be in any doubt about our commitment to the progression of women's rugby in this country," said Mark Robinson, New Zealand Rugby chief executive.

"This report highlights that we haven't got everything right and we apologise for not having provided all the tools for our people to succeed.

"The Black Ferns have been great ambassadors for rugby; they have won five of seven Rugby World Cups since their inception and have added considerably to the mana and legacy of New Zealand Rugby in that time; the current group of players and management are part of this."

New Zealand Rugby said several changes have already been implemented following the 2021 Northern Tour, where New Zealand lost all four of their matches.

This included Wayne Smith joining as technical coach to assist Moore, who will remain as the head coach.

New Zealand head coach Glenn Moore said he was committed to taking learnings on board ©Getty Images

"My goal as Black Ferns coach is to ensure the team excel both on and off the field," Moore said in a statement, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"I am driven to maximise our performance in all aspects of the game and achieve a high standard of excellence.

"Participating in high-performance sport, whether as a coach, player, or part of the management team, can present unique challenges and the findings of the Black Ferns cultural and environmental review released today have highlighted a number of those challenges.

"There are learnings from the review.

"I am committed to ensuring those are taken on board."

New Zealand Rugby said it will create additional support and resources to focus on team culture and leadership within the management team.

Additional education resources for players and management will be introduced, with a focus on harm-free workplace sessions, communication strategies and continued focus on personal development plans for players through the NZRPA.

Priority will also be put on supporting the player leadership structure to grow and deepen, the organisation added, along with an emphasis on existing policies and new initiatives that focus on the health and wellbeing of players and management.

The five-time world champions will host this year’s Rugby World Cup from October 8 to November 12.

The full report can be accessed here.