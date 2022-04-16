The Polish Government has granted further funding for the 2023 European Games targeted at three projects in Kraków, with the city's Mayor Jacek Majchrowski insisting he does not envisage any issues with regards to the signing of the binding hosting contract.

The Marshal of Małopolska Witold Kozłowski concurred that this was of "key importance for the signing of the Host City Agreement".

Majchrowski and Kozłowski joined Poland's Minister of Sport and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk in signing agreements which total more than PLN141 million (£25 million/$33 million/€30 million) from the Government.

These cover renovation of the Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium which is due to host the Opening Ceremony on June 21 next year, the construction of three or four 3x3 basketball courts at the KS Cracovia 100th Anniversary Hall Sports Centre for Disabled People, and the modernisation of canoe tracks at the Kolna Sports and Recreation Centre.

The host city's binding contract has still yet to be signed, with funding for the European Games a recurrent talking point in Poland since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the agreements represent a further step forward in preparations.

Despite some domestic opposition to Poland staging the Games, including from the Stowarzyszenie Miasto Wspólne residents' association which has called for proposed funds to be reallocated to relief efforts in Ukraine, Majchrowski said he was confident the host city contract will be signed with the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

He also claimed that the investments would leave a legacy for residents of Kraków.

"After the signing last week of the agreement for the Government financing of PLN 350 million (£63 million/$82 million/€76 million) in infrastructure investments, the time has come for the expected support for sports investments," Majchrowski commented.

"As part of the subsidised tasks, investments will be implemented that will serve the inhabitants of Kraków for years."

Similarly, Kozłowski insisted the agreements were an important step towards signing the Host City Agreement.

"Today's agreement is of key importance for the signing of the Host City Agreement, which guarantees the organisation of the European Games next year in Kraków and Małopolska," the Marshal of Małopolska said.

Mayor of Kraków Jacek Majchrowski has insisted he does not envisage any issues with the signing of the Host City Agreement for the 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank Kamil Bortniczuk, the Minister of Sport and the Mayor of Krakow, Jacek Majchrowski.

"Without them, the organisation of such a large sports event would not be possible.

"I am glad because thanks to the considerable financial commitment, the Wisła stadium will become the opening arena of the Games.

"Necessary investments on the Kolna canoe track and around the Cracovia Centennial Hall will not only improve the infrastructure in this place, but will become an impulse for the development of canoeing and basketball in our region."

Planned renovation of the Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium, home of football club Wisła Kraków, is estimated to cost PLN89 million (£16 million/$21 million/€19 million), with the Government agreeing to provide PLN80.1 million (£14.3 million/$18.7 million/€17.3 million) of the funding.

Work to be completed includes the renovation of the exterior and upgrades to the venue's heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems with the aim of improving energy efficiency.

A modernised whitewater canoeing track and new classic canoeing track are set to feature at the Kolna Sports and Recreation Centre at a cost of PLN65 million (£12 million/$15 million/€14 million), with the Government offering PLN58.5 million (£10.5 million/$13.7 million/€12.6 million).

New basketball courts and the renovation of the KS Cracovia 100th Anniversary Hall are due to cost PLN3 million (£540,000/$700,000/€650,000), of which PLN2.7 million (£480,000/$630,000/€580,000) is set to come from Government funding.

Poland was awarded the 2023 European Games following the 2019 edition in Belarusian capital Minsk.

Kraków-Małopolska was awarded the 2023 European Games after the second edition in Minsk in 2019 ©Getty Images

Spyros Capralos took over as EOC President, and has said that the organisation will ask potential bidders for the multi-sport event in 2027 to "use existing infrastructure" rather than undertaking new constructions, adding that it is "very flexible on the number of sports" on the programme.

Sports Minister Bortniczuk signed a letter of intent in January declaring that Poland's Government would cover 50 per cent of the costs for the European Games, with Kraków and Małopolska each providing 25 per cent, although the city and province warned that their expenditure would not exceed PLN100 million (£18 million/$23 million/€22 million).

Polish President Andrzej Duda also signed an act of support for the Games in December last year.

Bortniczuk said that the latest agreements demonstrated the Polish Government's commitment to staging the European Games.

"Today we are moving to the next stage of preparations for the third European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023," the Sports Minister commented.

"Three contracts, which I have just signed on behalf of the Government with the City of Kraków, will allow for the financing of key projects in the field of sports infrastructure.

"We are determined that the athletes who will come to Poland to compete in the third European Games can use modern facilities that meet the highest standards.

"We also want both the modernised and the new sports infrastructure to serve the inhabitants of Kraków and Małopolska for the next few years after the Olympics."

Capralos told insidethegames last month that the EOC is "cautiously optimistic" for Kraków-Małopolska 2023, after an update from its Coordination Commission Chair Hasan Arat and Polish Olympic Committee President Andrzej Krasnicki at an Executive Committee meeting in Vuokatti.