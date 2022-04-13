The two teams who win during the three-team round robin are set to advance to a playoff final at the IWBF Europe 3x3 Commonwealth Games Qualification Tournament ©FIBA/IWBF

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to battle for a place in both the men's and women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball tournament at Birmingham 2022 tomorrow at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Europe 3x3 Commonwealth Games Qualification Tournament.

As with the International Basketball Federation 3x3 qualifiers for Birmingham 2022, the tournament is set to be held in Scotland at the sportscotland National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde in Largs.

Scotland made home advantage count last Wednesday (April 6) at that event, with its men's and women's teams both qualifying for the 3x3 basketball tournaments at the Commonwealth Games.

The 3x3 format of wheelchair basketball is set for its Commonwealth Games debut in the English city.

Hosts England and South Africa have already secured their places at Birmingham 2022.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to face each other once in a round robin in the men's and women's European qualifiers tomorrow.

Wales' women against Northern Ireland is the first scheduled match, followed by Northern Ireland's men against Scotland.

The two men's and women's teams who record wins will advance to a playoff final to determine who qualifies.

The Europe 3x3 Commonwealth Games Qualification Tournament had originally been scheduled for December 28 and 29 last year, but was postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Scotland.

Six teams are due to feature in the men's and women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball tournaments at Birmingham 2022.

IWBF Americas and Asia Oceania qualifiers have been cancelled.

A wildcard bipartite system is set to be used to decide the final three places at the main men's and women's tournaments.