Brazil and Chinese Taipei win gold as Global Esports Games come to a close

Brazil and Chinese Taipei took titles in DOTA 2 and Street Fighter V: Championship Edition on the second day of the Global Esports Games in Singapore, concluding the action from the inaugural edition of the event.

The team of "RdO", "4nalog", "fcr", "Thiolicor" and "KJ" won in straight matches in the open category final of DOTA 2 against the hosts Singapore, sporting the team of "Chibix", "xsilearn", "Mizu", "Poloson" and "xFreedom".

Brazil needed a decider to beat Mongolia in the semi-finals of the competition, while Singapore defeated Britain in two rounds.

However, the extra match did no harm for the Brazilians who emerged with the victory over the hosts; while Mongolia joined them on the podium having won the bronze medal match against Britain 2-1.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Grand Final:



Check out the GEG2021 StreetFighter V: Champions Grand Final! Congratulations @GamerBeeTW the Champion of the fighters 🥊 💥 #GEG2021 #globalesportsgames #worldconnected @TeamRazer pic.twitter.com/PjtDYaR7z9 — Global Esports Games (@2021GEG) December 19, 2021

In the final of Street Fighter V: Championship Edition, Chinese Taipei's "GamerBee" beating the Dominican Republic's "MenaRD" 3-1 in the final.

Pakistan's "Amu_PS4" took the bronze medal by a 3-1 score line too against Britain's "The4philzz".

The next edition of the Global Esports Games are scheduled to take place in 2022 in Istanbul.