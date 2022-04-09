The Netherlands consolidated their place at the top of the women's International Hockey Federation Pro League (FIH) standings with a shootout win against India at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Janneke Schopman's Indian side were unable to inflict back-to-back defeats on the reigning Olympic champions as they lost 3-1 in a shootout following a tense 1-1 draw in normal time.

India rose to second after yesterday's 2-1 win and could have leapfrogged the Dutch into pole position with a victory today.

Rajwinder Kaur opened the scoring for the hosts inside the first minute following a well-worked penalty corner.

Shots were peppered towards the Dutch goal but multiple deflections kept the ball out until Kaur found a gap and rifled it into the back of the net in what was only her fourth match for the Nabhvarna.

India were then on the back foot for the remainder of the first half as they failed to register another shot and conceded 12 circle penetrations to five.

The Dutch ramped up the pressure in the third and fourth periods before finally finding the breakthrough six minutes from time.

Captain Yibbi Jansen deceived the goalkeeper by firing a shot into the top corner after disguising it as a low drive.

India were awarded a penalty corner with seconds remaining but could not capitalise as Gurjit Kaur grazed the top of the crossbar, sending the game to a shootout.

Jansen coolly slotted the first penalty home before Kiki Gunneman denied Jyoti.

Kyra Fortuin made it 2-0 for The Netherlands and Neha then put the ball wide on the subsequent shot leaving India on the ropes.

However, they were awarded a lifeline as Fiona Morgenstern missed the target and Navneet Kaur scored a sublime chip to make it 2-1.

Marente Barentsen scored for the Dutch after the whistle but India had used up all their referrals so could not challenge.

Their fate was sealed when Rajwinder Kaur squandered her chance leaving the score at 3-1 to The Netherlands.

Joost Bitterling's team now have 19 points after eight games while India trail by three points with the same amount of games played.