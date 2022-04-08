For the first time in over a decade, India women’s hockey team beat The Netherlands with a clinical 2-1 win at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Netherlands were on a hot streak with their last loss in FIH events coming against Argentina in 2020.

But a young Dutch team was no match for the experienced Indian side.

While the Netherlands started the match in a dominating fashion, Indian managed to break the deadlock through a penalty corner in the 11th minute.

Gurjit Kaur’s attempt was saved before she found Navneet Kaur in the circle who assisted Jyoti, who bagged the opener.

Some tight pressing from India kept The Netherlands at bay for the first half.

Indian doubled their lead through another penalty corner.

This time, Sonika Tandi manged to smashed the rebound in after the initial shot was missed.

The Indian and Netherlands Women's Hockey Teams interacted with few of the specially abled children, after their #FIHProLeague match at the #KalingaStadium, today.



The children were elated, not only to enjoy the thrilling match, but to also get close to the players on the turf. pic.twitter.com/NhffGq9BMQ — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) April 8, 2022

India nearly found a third goal through Jyoti, but her attempted shot at a bouncing ball went just wide of the post to the left.

The Netherlands finally managed to hit one back through Yibbi Jansen.

India’s experience stood out against the Dutch youngsters in the final minutes of the match, ending The Netherlands’ long winning run.

"Happy with the 100th cap and really happy for the team for this impressive win, hopefully we can do the same again tomorrow," said Navneet Kaur after the match.

Dutch captain Renée van Laarhoven said that she was proud of her team’s performance despite the loss.

"We are a young team so it will take a little time to find the right rhythm," Van Laarhoven said.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow.