New Zealand and Samoa to return to World Rugby Sevens Series after two-year hiatus

New Zealand and Samoa are set to return to the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore this weekend after spending 25 months on the sidelines.

Neither side has played since the Canada Sevens in Vancouver in March 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Singaporean leg is the fifth of the 2021-2022 season which has so far been dominated by South Africa, with the Blitzbokke taking a maximum 88 points.

"Just talking to a few of the lads, they are really excited," said former New Zealand sevens player Karl Te Nana.

"They’re under no illusions it is going to be tough.

"To be good at sevens, you have got to be playing sevens.

"The Kiwi boys will have to get up to speed quickly with the trends that happen so quickly in sevens."

Fiji are also set to compete after missing out on the Spanish double-header in January in Málaga and Seville.

Several of the country's players and management tested positive for coronavirus and, as a result, the whole team was subjected to mandatory seven-day isolation period.

They face Ireland, France, and Japan in Pool D.

New Zealand have been drawn in Pool C with Argentina, Scotland and Wales for the Singapore event scheduled for April 9 to 10.

Having picked up three bronze medals and a silver, Argentina sit second to South Africa in the overall standings and will pose a tough challenge to the All Blacks Sevens.

The first Samoan squad back features nine debutants, with Melani Matavao, Vaafauese Apelu Maliko and Vaovasa Afa Sua named as co-captains.

They are due to meet Australia, England, and Spain in Pool B while South Africa, the United States, Kenya, and Canada make up Pool A.

The Singapore Sevens was last played in 2019 when South Africa beat Fiji 20-19 in a scintillating final following England's victory over the US for bronze.

The National Stadium in Kallang is scheduled to stage the competition.