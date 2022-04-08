First IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup to take place in 2023

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Blind Football Intercontinental Cup is set to take place for the first time next year after its creation by the IBSA Football Committee.

The Intercontinental Cup is designed to give teams who do not qualify for the World Championship via regional tournaments another chance to compete on the international stage.

The first edition is planned for 2023, with the IBSA Football Committee inviting potential hosts to bid for the event.

It will feature 10 teams, made up of the host and nine other countries who compete at regional competitions but did not secure a World Championship spot.

"We are delighted to see how blind football is growing all around the world," said Elias Mastoras, IBSA Football chair.

The Intercontinental Cup has been introduced to give more countries a chance to compete on the international stage ©Getty Images

"By organising this new event, we would like to provide national teams more opportunities for international participation."

As well as the eventual hosts, two teams each from the 2022 Americas, European, Asian and African Championships will secure a spot at the Intercontinental Cup, while one team will advance from the Central American Championship.

The first regional event is set to be the European Championship from June 8 to 18 in the Italian city of Pescara, before Rabat is due to stage the African Championship from September 14 to 26.

Cordoba in Argentina has the hosting rights for the Americas edition from October 20 to 29 while Kochi in India is scheduled to stage to Asian Championship shortly after on November 9 to 20.

Guatemala City is set to stage the third Central American Championship and final World Championship qualification event of the year from December 3 to 12.