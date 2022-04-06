Carlsen unsure whether FIDE's suspension of pro-Russia Karjakin was right

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen has questioned whether the suspension of Russian grandmaster Sergej Karjakin was just, despite his support of the invasion of Ukraine.

Karjakin was suspended for six months by the International Chess Federation in March after he published a letter expressing his backing of Vladimir Putin's actions and called Ukraine's actions in the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donbas a genocide.

The 32-year-old also stated that Ukrainian nationalists have blood on their hands.

Although current world champion Carlsen opposes Karjakin's views, he is unsure whether it was the right thing to do.

"Many Russians who have previously either openly supported Putin or have not said anything about it, have chosen to turn around and say that now Putin has gone too far," said Carlsen, as reported by VG.

"Karjakin has gone the other way.

"He has increased his support for Putin.

"That type of attitude cannot be accepted.

"It is difficult to assess, because this situation is completely new.

"There are not many parallels in the story.

Sergey Karjakin received a six-month suspension from FIDE after expressing his support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

"Of course, I do not agree with Karjakin on anything, but whether it is right to exclude people for opinions that we do not tolerate?

"I'm unsure.

"It is possible that it pays off in a difficult time, but you also set a precedent for what may come later."

Karjakin was born in Crimea but has represented Russia since 2009 and been friends with Carlsen since they were teenagers.

The Norwegian feels that it will be unlikely that Karjakin will be able to return to international chess.

"Karjakin has always been consistent in his political views," said Carlsen.

"If you have an opinion and you meet resistance, then you defend it even more.

"If he has a limit, if he can cross the line, he must answer for himself.

"Do I think that Karjakin will be able to return to international performances?

"I'm not sure."