Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin has said he expects at least an apology and potential compensation from the International Chess Federation (FIDE) after its Ethics and Discipline Commission suspended him for six months for publicly supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The chess player, who spoke to Russian media, also floated the idea of setting up a rival International Federation that would stay out of politics and expressed that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, a Russian, should resign for going against his country.

The commission banned the 12-time world champion for breaching articles 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics.

Karjakin has 21 days to appeal the ban, which he has not ruled out.

"I will at least wait for an apology, as a maximum - compensation," he said.

"The situation is similar to what happened now with the Paralympians, who were not allowed to participate just like that, simply because they are Russians.

"And what to do after, to pretend that nothing happened?

"I expect at least an apology."

Karjakin also proposed a new International Federation rival to FIDE, which he says has already received support.

Sergey Karjakin has been banned from chess competitions for six months ©Getty Images

However, he declined to name those who have backed his idea.

He told Russian media: "How about organizing an alternative to FIDE - a new organization?

"I already receive support - friends and relatives support me, I won't name big names for now.

"The idea is to have healthy competition, so that athletes can always participate in competitions, that they can win in a fair fight, regardless of their political position, because sport is out of politics.

He added: "Suffice to recall that there are five International Federations in boxing, and one in chess.

"Therefore, I don’t see any obstacles.

"Especially since Russian sponsors, who sponsored FIDE for many years, have now been thrown."

Nevertheless, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, poured cold water on the idea.

He noted it is "hardly possible" right now as the Russian need to survey the position of other countries before such a concept is launched.

"FIDE is the oldest and very, very authoritative organization," Peskov commented.

Sergey Karjakin slammed FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich by insiting he would have resigned if he were in his position ©Getty Images

“Yes, in this situation, like many others, they still sullied their reputation with contact with politics, which is not good for sports organizations to do.

"But this topic is much more complicated, especially now, during the most critical period, it is hardly possible to deal with it effectively, it is impossible."

In a personal attack on President Dvorkovich, Karjakin also commented that his compatriot has followed "the Western path", which means "there should be no privileges for Russians".

Karjakin remarked that "it's better to resign than go against your athletes" and that "time will judge us".

Karjakin was one of the two chess players who were investigated by the FIDE for supporting the Russian invasion.

Sergei Shipov, another Russian grandmaster, was found not guilty by the Ethics and Discipline Commission due to having a "less powerful platform" and were "slightly different and less provocative".

Following the suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from competitions, chess players from these two countries can only participate in a neutral status, meaning without nationalist symbols such as a flag or banner.