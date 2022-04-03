Two-time world medallist Satoko Miyahara of Japan has called time on her professional figure skating career at the age of 24.

Miyahara took to social media to confirm the news, insisting she had "no regrets" and had "a lot dreams for my next step".

The Japanese figure skater was just 17 when she claimed silver at the 2015 World Championships before earning bronze three years later.

She is also a two-time medallist at the International Skating Union Grand Prix Final and was crowned Four Continents champion in 2016.

Another career highlight includes representing her country at the Winter Olympics where she placed fourth at Pyeongchang 2018.

Miyahara failed to secure a place in the team for Beijing 2022 after placing fifth at the Japanese Figure Skating Championships last December.

"Since [the] last nationals, I had been thinking a lot about my career," Miyahara wrote in a post on Instagram along with a picture featuring a pair of ice skaters and message reading "Thank you from the bottom of my heart".

"I dedicated all of my power and mentality (especially this year) through figure skating.

"Last year I ended competing nationals with huge fulfilment.

"Therefore I decided to retire from competing.

"I have no regrets.

"And, I have a lot of dreams for my next step."

Miyahara claimed four successive national titles from 2014 to 2017 and is a four-time Four Continents medallist.

"My overarching goal was to show off my own skating style in competition and produce results," said Miyahara in a press conference.

"That brought me a sense of enormous satisfaction.

"I could perform while embracing that sensation of skating on my own two feet.

"My sense of achievement outweighs my regrets."