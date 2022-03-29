Former International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Max Mosley killed himself after learning of a terminal cancer diagnosis, a coroner has concluded.

Mosley died from gunshot wounds in May last year, aged 81.

Westminster Coroner's Court heard that Mosley was in great pain, wrote a suicide note and took his own life following a final meal with his wife.

Mosley led motorsport’s global governing body from 1993 to 2009.

Accomplishments in this tenure included work to improve safety and the establishment of FIA Foundation and the FIA Academy.

The Briton was re-elected in 1997, 2001 and 2005, before endorsing French successor Jean Todt.

Mosley's decision to step down as FIA President followed a bitter dispute with the Formula One Teams' Association - an umbrella body for constructors in the most high-profile event overseen by the FIA - as well as a legal case concerning reports of Mosley's private life.

Max Mosley is credited with overseeing vast improvements in motorsport safety ©Getty Images

Mosley won a court case against the News of the World in 2008 over reports he was involved in a Nazi-themed sex act with several prostitutes.

Mosley contested the encounter was not Nazi-themed and was awarded £60,000 ($84,000/€69,500) in damages.

The ex-FIA President was the son of Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists.

Mosley went on to become a prominent campaigner on privacy laws and financier of claims against media organisations and search engines.

The 81-year-old was Honorary President of the FIA at the time of his death.

The FIA gained full International Olympic Committee recognition in 2013.