International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member Prince Feisal Al Hussein has been appointed as a Senate member of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The Jordanian official has joined the FIA body which oversees its management and finances.

It is responsible for handling issues - primarily financial - that cannot be covered by the World Council for Automobile Mobility and Tourism (WCAMT) or World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

The WMSC membership approved the candidacies of Prince Feisal, Italian Monica Mailander, Carlos Slim Domit of Mexico and China's Zhan Guojun at the first meeting of the two FIA World Councils.

These appointments are "guided by the key priorities of ensuring greater diversity and representation of the world's regions".

There are now 12 individuals serving on the Senate, which is led by President Carmelo Sanz de Barros of Spain, with a further four places vacant.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the United Arab Emirates, elected in December last year, holds a place on the Senate.

Ben Sulayem said the Senate appointments reflected the changes at the FIA during his Presidency, which include an independent financial audit of the organisation and the recruitment of a chief executive officer.

Governance reforms have been introduced at the FIA since Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the United Arab Emirates was elected as President last year ©Getty Images

"A new era has begun for the FIA, through the creation of a governance framework founded on openness and global diversity," he claimed.

"This is a key pillar of our strategy and I warmly thank the World Councils’ members, who have approved the changes.

"Responsibility and authority of World Councils, which emanate from our members, will be increased.

"A more effective oversight model will be designed, stakeholders’ priorities will be aligned, and a responsibly profitable FIA operation will be ensured.

"To reach these objectives, the Federation’s governing bodies and administration will work closely together to make the FIA the global voice of motor sport and mobility."

Prince Feisal competed as a co-driver in the Jordan Rally from 1985 to 1988, and has since played an influential role in sports administration.

He has served as President of the Jordan Olympic Committee since 2003, and chaired Jordan Motorsport from a year later.

Since 2007, Prince Feisal has been a member of the Olympic Council of Asia's Executive Board.

He joined the IOC membership in 2010, and has been a member of its Executive Board since 2019.

The FIA organises and governs several major sports events, including Formula One.