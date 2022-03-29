The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has announced that the World Disability Snooker Day will return to Sheffield for the first time in three years.

The annual event is usually held in the English city during the World Snooker Championship but had to take place online in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now due to return to the Sheffield Winter Garden on April 20 as the WPBSA looks to raise awareness of the opportunities for people with disabilities to pick up a cue and get involved in snooker.

Based at the WPBSA Cue Zone, snooker coaches Steve Rutter and Ian McAllister are expected to be on location throughout the day to oversee activities featuring invited players and officials.

The BBC is also set to feature World Disability Snooker Day as part of its coverage of the World Championship and include a special feature filmed at the 2022 UK Disability Snooker Championship.

We are proudly supporting CP Awareness Month this March. We are committed to helping grow opportunities for people with cerebral palsy to take part in sport and physical activity across the UK.



Follow @CP_Sport for more activity. #CPAwarenessMonth #CPCan pic.twitter.com/p0tethOGSx — World Disability Billiards and Snooker (@WDBSofficial) March 1, 2022

The event is jointly organised by World Snooker Tour and World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS), a body which has staged disability snooker events across the UK and mainland Europe since 2015.

WDBS aims to provide opportunities for people around the world with disabilities to play snooker competitively, with the long-term goal of taking the sport back to the Paralympics for the first time since 1988.

"As always, WDBS is encouraging everyone who supports disability snooker to get involved on the day, whether on site at the Cue Zone, or online via social media," a statement from the WPBSA read.

"Whether you are a player, official, coach or a fan of the sport, help us to spread the word and encourage more people with disabilities to pick up a cue and try snooker by using the hashtag #DisabilitySnooker."