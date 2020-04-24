World Women's Snooker (WWS) announced this year's Women's Snooker Day will take place online on Wednesday (April 29).

With the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Women's Snooker Day is set to be held virtually.

The day aims to encourage women to participate in snooker at all levels, with WWS asking those who support women's snooker to get involved on social media.

Players, officials, coaches and fans have been asked to post memories or share a video of their favourite practice routine or trick shot.

The official hashtags "#WomensSnooker" and "#Cue4All" are being used to help mark the day.

Disability Snooker Day also took place online on Wednesday (April 22).

During the day, Nick Neale was announced as the winner of the Vic Hartley World Disability Billiards and Snooker Player of the Season award.

Both days are normally held during the World Snooker Championship, which has been rescheduled to July 31 to August 16.

It is hoped competition will be able to take place in front of a full crowd, but World Snooker will consider three options if that is not possible.

The first and second options will see action held either in front of a reduced crowd or behind closed doors, while the third option is to reschedule the event once again.