International Olympic Committee awards scholarships to nine Philippines athletes in build-up to Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded scholarships to nine athletes from the Philippines in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Under the scholarship scheme, athletes will receive ₱43,000 (£631/$825/€752) a month until the Paris 2024 Olympics, due to open on July 26 2024, as reported by the Manila Times.

The athletes receiving scholarships include pole vaulter Ernest Obiena, who finished 11th in the men’s final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, weightlifter Elreen Ando, who finished seventh in the women’s under-64 kilograms category in Tokyo and boxer Rogen Ladon, who competed at Rio 2016.

Also receiving scholarships are golfer Rianne Malixi, fencer Samantha Catantan, cyclist Patrick Coo, boxer Aira Villegas, skateboarder Jericho Francisco and wrestler Allen Arcilla.

The scholarship includes access to appropriate training facilities, coaches who specialise in their respective disciplines, regular medical and scientific assistance, accident and illness insurance, pocket money, and travel costs for the athletes' participation in relevant competitions and qualification events.

Weightlifter Elreen Ando is another of the Philippines athletes to benefit from the scholarship scheme ©Getty Images

Philippines Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino said: "We wish to congratulate these nine promising athletes for earning scholarships as they focus on their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"This is the first time that our country had such number of scholars.

"All these athletes need to do is to focus on their training and set their goal toward the Paris Olympics."

The funding is possible through the Olympic Solidarity scholarship scheme, which aims to assist athletes selected by their National Olympic Committees as they prepare for Paris 2024.

Eight of the athletes selected for scholarships received endorsements from their respective national sporting associations, while Obiena's came directly from the POC.

Obiena has not received any funding from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association since September 2021 due to a dispute between him and the organisation.



