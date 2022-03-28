Seven-time major winner Karrie Webb has been nominated as captain of the Australian golf team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Webb succeeds Ian Baker-Finch who has retired from the role after captaining Australia at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The 47-year-old has also agreed to coach the Australian women’s team at this year’s World Amateur Team Championships at Le Golf National - which is set to be the golf venue for Paris 2024.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be nominated," said Webb, who has never played in the Olympics having missed out on selection for Rio 2016.

"The Olympic Games are very special to me and I’m a patriotic Australian, so to have an opportunity to work with the best Australian players on the biggest stage in sport is incredibly powerful.

"Aside from all that I’m very familiar with all the players who are likely to be in contention to play in Paris and in some cases, they are close friends of mine.

"I’m rapt to see that golf is in the Olympics as I think it has the potential to help grow our game globally as well as in Australia.

"Our best Australian players continue to fly our flag so well internationally and I know they will do so in Paris 2024 hopefully coming away with a medal or two.

"That’s what I’d love to see."

At Tokyo 2020, Cameron Smith finished 10th with Marc Leishman coming 51st in the men’s event, while the women’s competition saw Hannah Green and Minjee come fifth and 29th respectively.

Golf Australia will be hoping Webb can transform the team’s fortunes as it aims to get on the podium at Paris 2024.

Hannah Green was Australia's best performer at Tokyo 2020, finishing tied fifth in the women's competition ©Getty Images

During her playing career, Webb won both the ANA Inspiration and US Women’s Open twice, while her other major wins came at the du Maurier Classic in 1999, the Women’s PGA Championships in 2001 and the Women’s British Open in 2002.

"While we’ve fallen just short of medals in those two Olympic Games, a lot’s been gained," said James Sutherland, chief executive of Golf Australia.

"Ian Baker-Finch has been a big part of that because he’s fostered a camaraderie and a spirit that was very evident.

"Australian golfers have represented their country at the last two Olympics with great pride and, of course, skill.

"We’re thankful to Ian for his work and the foundations that he has built, and we’re delighted that the baton can be passed from one great Australian golfer to another.

"Karrie Webb is eminently qualified for this role.

"Her playing record is quite remarkable but it’s not just that with Karrie.

"Her contribution to our sport and Australian golf has been enormous - and she has always embraced opportunities to become a mentor and friend to so many young stars of our game.

"Karrie is a hugely classy person and has always given back to golf.

"It makes her an obvious choice to fill this role for Paris and hopefully beyond."

Webb’s nomination by Golf Australia is expected to receive the approval of the Australian Olympic Committee.