New rules and regulations have been published by World Para Powerlifting after receiving the approval of the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board.

The 68-page document containing Para powerlifting rules and regulations has been released with two years to go until the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

World Para Powerlifting said the publication was a product of a three-year consultation with its membership running from 2019 to 2022.

According to the governing body, 71 National Paralympic Committees (NPC) contributed to the process, including 13 from Africa, 12 from the Americas, 22 from Asia, 21 from Europe and three from Oceania.

The overall figure saw a 84.5 per cent increase in NPC participation compared to the previous rules and regulation consultation which took place from 2016 to 2017, World Para Powerlifting added.

The new Para powerlifting rules came into force on March 7 following a three-year consultation process ©Getty Images

"We would like to thank our memberships for their invaluable feedback and recommendations," said Jorge Moreno, head of World Para Powerlifting.

"World Para Powerlifting has reached a series of important milestones in recent years and the publication of the new rules and regulations is among the most significant of them.

"We now look forward to the start of our competitions as 2022 is a major season in the new cycle towards the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games."

World Para Powerlifting say the rules and regulations are mandatory for all recognised competitions after coming into force on March 7.

The new rules and regulations can be read here.