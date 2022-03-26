Diaconu through as Geraldo gets knocked out of WTT Star Contender Doha

Romanian Adina Diaconu moved forward to the next round while João Geraldo of Portugal crashed out of the WTT Star Contender in Doha.

Chinese Yuan Licen has had a successful outing so far by securing victory in every qualifying round, including a 10-12, 14-12, 11-9, 13-11 victory over Kojic Frane of Croatia in the first round of the men's single event at the Lusail Sports Arena.

He managed to defeat Kizukuri Yuto of Japan 11-13, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 in round two and also got past Portuguese João Geraldo by a scoreline of 13-11, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5.

Geraldo won both rounds in the qualifying event but failed to defeat Licen in round three.

He triumphed against Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo 11-4, 11-3, 11-8 in the first round followed by another 10-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 victory over the Japanese Kakeru Sone in round two.

In the women's event, Diaconu secured a fantastic 11-9, 11-8, 11-3 victory over Chinese Yang Huijing, while beating Melanie Díaz of Puerto Rico 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 in round two.

She also defeated Slovenia's Ana Tofant 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, 11-6 in the first round of qualifying during the women's single event.

Huijing won the first and second round by overcoming Xin Ru Wong of Singapore and Karoline Mischek of Austria, respectively.

The competition is scheduled to run until next Thursday (March 31).