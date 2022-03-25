The WTT Star Contender got underway with the first round of qualifying in the men's and women's singles at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.

Portugal's João Monteiro defeated Uzbekistani Zokhid Kenjaev 12-10, 11-7, 11-6, while LI Hsin-Yu secured a 7-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-9 victory against Germany's Ricardo Walther.

Olympian Lubomír Jančařík of Czech Republic won 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 against Singapore's Clarence Chew Zhe Yu.

João Geraldo of Portugal won both rounds in the qualifying event and will now face Chinese Yuan Licen in round three.

In the women's event, Jia Nan Yuan representing France secured a 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 victory over Chinese QIN Yuxuan.

China's Yang Huijing defeated Karoline Mischek of Austria 11-7,11-8, 6-11, 11-7 and is set to meet Romanian Adina Diaconu in round three of the competition.

Diaconu won 11-3, 11-1, 11-3 over Melanie Díaz of Puerto Rico.

João Monteiro won the gold medal in the men's doubles competition at the 2015 European Championships ©Getty Image

Ukrainians Tetiana Bilenko, Ganna Gaponova, Margaryta Pesotska, and Yaroslav Zhmudenko have all arrived in Qatar after International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) foundation director Leandro Olvech offered assistance through Ukrainian Table Tennis Federation President Oleksandr Zats to make sure players from the country can participate in the competition.

Brazilian third seed Hugo Calderano, Olympian Darko Jorgić of Slovenia, Germany’s Patrick Franziska and Swedish Truls Carl Eric Möregårdh are some of the other athletes who will play in the main draw.

The event is schedule to take place from March 25 to 31.