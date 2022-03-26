Russian triple world champion Ksenia Ovsyannikova is among a group of female wheelchair fencers, administrators and medical experts that are set to attend this year’s World Conference on Women and Sport in Auckland.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) has confirmed that the Russian is due to head to New Zealand to participate in the conference, scheduled to be held from November 14 to 17.

Britain’s triple Paralympian Gemma Collis-McCann, Dominique Hornus-Dragne, a former doctor at the French Fencing Federation and ex-fencer, coach and referee Christina Massiala-Vaka are also set to join Ovsyannikova in leading a workshop featuring a presentation and podcast.

The IWAS said the aim of the group’s workshop was to showcase the benefits and impact of wheelchair fencing on women with disabilities.

Ovsyannikova is a three-time world champion in foil and épée in category C events.

"Throughout my athletic career I was determined to show the world that women with disabilities can reach the highest heights in sport," said Ovsyannikova who is also a qualified wheelchair fencing referee.

"I have a daughter and son and it is important to me that they know that whatever life throws at them, they can still be the best examples of themselves.

"As well as my achievements on the piste I now sit on the Promotion Commission for the sport.

"Wheelchair fencing has given me so much and I want to show other women they too have the same opportunities.

"Where they don’t, I want to change that too."

The World Conference on Women and Sport is run by the International Working Group on Women and Sport, considered the world’s largest network dedicated to advancing gender equity and equality in sport, physical education and physical activity.

Are you a female fencer with a story to tell?



The IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Promotion Commission want to hear from you for your help with a major sports conference!https://t.co/lrmNfaJ63g — #WheelchairFencing 💜 (@IWASFencing) March 25, 2022

"Many scientific studies prove that sport is good for health, prevents many illnesses and is therapeutic," said Hornus-Dragne.

"Despite this, many women in the world don’t do enough physical activity.

"This is especially true for women with a disability.

"Our goal is to help change this.

"Wheelchair fencing is an ideal sport to do so - it combines fight and elegance, situation analysis and quick decisions.

"It helps prevent illness and shows women they can do anything and much more, it proves they are able to fully participate in society and be an example of winning.

"Showcasing female Paralympic and world champions, Paralympians and medal winners is the first step to improving the health of all women with disability."

The group have spent the last few months working on the concept for their presentation, entitled "Para Sport as a Means to Change the Lives of Women With Disabilities – Based on the Experience of Wheelchair Fencing".

They are now set to recruit athletes, coaches and referees who are interested in being interviewed for the podcast.

"I am honoured and humbled to work with these amazing wheelchair fencers on this very important project," said Massiala-Vaka, chair of the IWAS Gender Equity Commission.

"This will the first time that fencing will be featured in this conference.

"I am thrilled to work alongside the crew that IWAS Wheelchair Fencing has to represent our sport in an international conference for Women in Sport."