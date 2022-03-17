Ma Long comes through another five-game battle to reach WTT Grand Smash semis

Olympic champion Ma Long of China needed five games to defeat Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Grand Smash event in Singapore.

The second seed dropped the opening game and missed the chance to win in four games as he was forced to dig deep to secure a 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 triumph at the Singapore Sports Hub.

It was Ma’s second successive five-game victory in Singapore after overcoming compatriot Wang Chuqin in the last 16.

Ma has sealed a semi-final meeting with China’s Liang Jingkun who proved too strong for Sweden’s Kristian Karlsson, winning 11-8. 11-7, 11-9.

After navigating a tricky last-16 battle in five games against South Korea’s An Jaehyun, top seed Fan Zhengdong of China was back in fine form in the quarter-finals.

Germany’s Patrick Franziska was unable to find any answers to Fan who stormed to a 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 success.

Fan will next meet Japan’s Yukiya Uda who came from behind to defeat Germany’s Dang Qiu 11-13, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

There is guaranteed to be a Chinese winner of the women’s singles after Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Meng advanced to the last four.

In the women’s event, top seed Sun swept aside Japan’s Hina Hayata 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Her victory secured an all-Chinese semi-final with Wang Manyu who also triumphed in straight games, defeating Poland’s Sofia Polcanova 12-10, 11-8, 11-2.

Second seed Chen downed Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa 11-8, 9-11, 11-0, 11-7 and will now tackle compatriot Wang Yidi who overcame France’s Jia Nan Yuan 11-9, 12-10, 12-14, 12-10.

Competition continues tomorrow.