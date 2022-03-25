World ParaVolley has awarded three volunteers with a certificate for attending the "Women Lead Sports Program" course sponsored by the International Federation and the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations (APSO).

Louise Ashcroft, Cristiana Figueira and Lori Okimura attended the course online from January to March 2022.

"It was very helpful and I can think of a few others in our WPV family who might also glean some good tools,” Ashcroft said.

Fellow volunteer Okimura also appreciated the efforts taken by World ParaVolley.

"I appreciated the opportunity to attend the Women In Leadership/APSO course on behalf of World ParaVolley," Okimura said.

Lori Okimura, who is the World ParaVolley sport director, also attended the online course ©World ParaVolley

"It is always helpful to seek opportunities for continued growth and development, and to connect with other women leaders in international sport."

After serving as a technical official for six years, the American became the first woman to serve as the organisation’s sport director when she was appointed in January this year.

World ParaVolley has been working on many initiatives to increase the capacity and capability of people willing to support the International Federation as volunteers.