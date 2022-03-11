World ParaVolley has banned Russian teams - including the current women's world champions - from its sitting volleyball competitions and will not allow any events in Russia.

The decision has been announced after being approved in principle at a World ParaVolley board meeting on March 4.

In a statement, World ParaVolley said that it "condemns the acts of violence associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the negative effect imposed on athletes and others caught in the middle of this situation.

"Effective immediately and until further notice, World ParaVolley will suspend the participation of Russian teams, athletes and officials in World ParaVolley competitions and activities, (including zonal, national and club activities).

"Furthermore, we will not approve nor hold any ParaVolley competitions or activities in Russia until further notice.

World ParaVolley has banned Russia - whose women players are current world champions - from competition in the wake of the Ukraine invasion ©World ParaVolley

"We deeply sympathise with those suffering from the conflict, particularly those with physical impairments, and support the world-wide call for a swift peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Russia's women won gold in Arnhem at the last World ParaVolley Championships in 2018.

World ParaVolley has pledged "to withdraw the right of Russian ParaVolley teams, athletes, and officials to participate in all officially approved competitions and activities at the local, zonal and world levels until further notice."

World ParaVolley will not "support or approve any ParaVolley competitions or activities being held in Russia indefinitely."

The organisation will "work with all World ParaVolley Members to protect the safety of, and offer support for, all ParaVolley teams, athletes, and officials."

They will also "undertake such activities, including regular reviews of the situation in Europe, that will enable us to resume 'normality' of competitions and activities for all of our Members, as soon as possible."

The statement added that Belarus, also involved in the Ukraine invasion, is not a member of World ParaVolley and therefore does not have any teams or officials participating in World ParaVolley competitions and activities.