The Netherlands' Zoe Deltrap completed a clean sweep of short track speed skating gold medals here at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), winning the girls' 1,000 metres and helping her country to victory in the 3,000m mixed relay.

The country has enjoyed a rich recent history in the sport, including gold medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics courtesy of Suzanne Schulting in the women's 1,000m and the women's 3,000m relay team.

After earlier triumphs in the 500m and 1,500m events, Deltrap proved at the Vuokatti Areena she is on track to become the latest Dutch short track star,

Deltrap eased through her 1,500m heat and quarter-final, and then won the slower of the two semi-finals in 1min 44.448sec.

She impressed once again in the final to claim her third individual title of the Festival in 1:37.585.

Maja Dora Somodi of Hungary claimed her second silver of the Winter EYOF to go with the medal from the 1,500m, with her time of 1:37.716 pipping France's Bérénice Comby to second place, with the bronze medallist only 0.07 behind.

Viola Simonini of Italy took fourth in 1:37.836, with fifth in the final going to Germany's Katharina Ulrich in 1:39.199.

Short track speed skating concluded at the Winter EYOF with the 1,000m individual and 3,000 mixed relay races ©Matti Leinonen/EYOF 2022 Vuokatti

In the boys' 1,000m, Italy's Lorenzo Previtali got his hands on a gold medal after two silvers in the shorter and longer distances.

He edged a close battle for victory with France's Tawan Thomas in the final, beating his opponent by 0.13 with times of 1:32.314 and 1:32.327 respectively.

The 1,500m champion Alessandro Loreggia of Italy took bronze in 1:32.429.

Ádám Istvan Granasztói of Hungary placed fourth after posting a 1:32.647, with Tobias Wolf of Austria fifth in 1:33.431.

Short track competition in Vuokatti drew to a close with the 3,000m mixed relay, which The Netherlands won by more than three seconds.

They finished in 4:20.299, with the Italian team in second clocking 4:23.639.

Poland took the bronze medal with a time of 4:30.471, but France - second quickest in the semi-finals - missed out on the medals with their 4:35.098 effort.