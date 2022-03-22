Milano Cortina 2026 has launched its own TikTok with the aim of bringing Italy and the world closer to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

TikTok has become a desired choice in the marketing strategy of Milan Cortina 2026 as the platform can be a powerful tool capable of embracing over a billion users worldwide to showcase the event under the concept of "Duality, Together".

The content will be created by the Digital Ambassadors Roberta Branchini and Sofia Dalle Rive.

Branchini is the winner of the first Ambassador Challenge for Milano Cortina 2026 and singer of the Milanese group "il Pagante", while Rive is a famous content creator among the youngest and winner of the second edition of the Ambassador Challenge.

The 22-year-old Comedian Tommaso Cassissa also joins the Digital Ambassadors Team.

He was included by Forbes Italia in the ranking of the 100 under 30s to keep an eye on for his ability to communicate through social media platforms.

Athletes will also be present in the new channel by sharing their life experiences and explaining the disciplines played at the Winter Olympics.

After the arrival of the Olympic and Paralympic flags in Italy, their focus now is to make the young generation participate in sports, raise awareness about the universal values that inspire the Games and spread the "MiCo Effect" all around.

To follow the Milano Cortina 2026 TikTok account, click here.